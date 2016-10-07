FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Moleculin Biotech announces plan for clinical trial drug production
October 7, 2016 / 12:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Moleculin Biotech announces plan for clinical trial drug production

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Moleculin Biotech Inc

* Has secured an agreement with Dermin Sp. Zo. O. ("Dermin") to utilize Dermin's supply of Annamycin for its upcoming clinical trial

* Agreement reached allows company to utilize Annamycin in upcoming clinical trials rather than having to produce new Annamycin for own use

* Expanded clinical trials on Annamycin by first half of 2017

* Company plans to begin expanded clinical trials on Annamycin by first half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

