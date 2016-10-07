BRIEF-Lowe's to acquire RONA's preferred shares for C$24 per share
* Lowe's agrees to acquire RONA's preferred shares for C$24 per share
Oct 7 Moleculin Biotech Inc
* Has secured an agreement with Dermin Sp. Zo. O. ("Dermin") to utilize Dermin's supply of Annamycin for its upcoming clinical trial
* Agreement reached allows company to utilize Annamycin in upcoming clinical trials rather than having to produce new Annamycin for own use
* Expanded clinical trials on Annamycin by first half of 2017
* Company plans to begin expanded clinical trials on Annamycin by first half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Lowe's agrees to acquire RONA's preferred shares for C$24 per share
* Agreement with respect to increasing its existing $1,000,000 loan facility, announced June 14, 2016, to $1,250,000
* Terms also cover potential collaboration between both companies on clinical trials