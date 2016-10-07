Oct 7 Moleculin Biotech Inc

* Has secured an agreement with Dermin Sp. Zo. O. ("Dermin") to utilize Dermin's supply of Annamycin for its upcoming clinical trial

* Expanded clinical trials on Annamycin by first half of 2017

* Company plans to begin expanded clinical trials on Annamycin by first half of 2017