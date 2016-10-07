FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Heritage Insurance Holdings estimated losses from Hurricane Matthew could be about $500 mln
#Market News
October 7, 2016 / 1:06 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Heritage Insurance Holdings estimated losses from Hurricane Matthew could be about $500 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc:

* Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc prepares for Hurricane Matthew and highlights strength of catastrophe reinsurance program

* "While only a preliminary estimate, based on what we see now, estimated losses could be approximately $500 million"

* "Estimated loss scenario appears more favorable than 24 hours ago based on Hurricane Matthew's most recent trajectory"

* 2016-2017 reinsurance program provides first event coverage up to $1.9 billion in Florida

* Preliminary estimate of losses "well within" company's $1.9 billion catastrophe reinsurance coverage tower

* "Projected losses could be substantially lower than estimated loss guidance of $500 million" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
