a year ago
BRIEF-Dolnoslaskie Centrum Deweloperskie sees 2018 net profit of at least 12.9 mln zlotys
October 7, 2016 / 1:01 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Dolnoslaskie Centrum Deweloperskie sees 2018 net profit of at least 12.9 mln zlotys

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Dolnoslaskie Centrum Developerskie SA (formerly Hydrophi Technologies Europe SA) :

* Announces strategy for 2016-2020

* Expects positive net profit in 2017

* Sees 2018 revenue of at least 43 million zlotys ($11.2 million)

* Sees 2018 net profit of at least 12.9 million zlotys

* Plans to enter new markets as of 2019

* Plans to invest in land and issue bonds for financing of its housing estate construction project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8350 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)

