BRIEF-Coliseum capital management says proposed sale of Accuride not in "best interests" of shareholders

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Coliseum Capital Management :
* Coliseum Capital Management sends letter to board of directors of accuride
* Proposed sale of accuride not in "best interests" of shareholders
* Owns approximately 19% of outstanding stock of Accuride
* Believe Accuride should consider public equity raise from current shareholders to facilitate refinancing senior notes
* Believes Accuride's shareholders should vote against transaction at special meeting