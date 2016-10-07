BRIEF-Moody's - Hurricane Matthew will increase fiscal pressure in the Caribbean

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Moody's On Hurricane Matthew

* Moody's-Hurricane Matthew will increase fiscal pressure in the Caribbean

* Moody's-Hurricane Matthew destruction will be a major setback for Cuba's external finances

* Moody's On Hurricane Matthew -Rehabilitation and recovery efforts in affected Caribbean areas will increase pressure on fiscal, external accounts

* Moody's-Hurricane Matthew on the Bahamas will be negative in the short term and act as a drag on the weak recovery we were expecting in 2016

* Moody's-Hurricane Matthews is likely to derail St. Vincent's budding economic recovery and improving external position