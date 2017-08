Oct 7 (Reuters) - Quali-Smart Holdings Ltd

* Smart holdings ltd- purchaser has agreed to purchase entire issued share capital of target for a total aggregate consideration of HK$32mln

* Company, as vendor, and purchaser entered into sale and purchase agreement

* It is estimated that a gain of approximately HK$7.5 million will be booked by company as a result of disposal