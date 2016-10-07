FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-AMCO United to sell Success Beauty unit to DX.com Holdings
October 7, 2016 / 12:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-AMCO United to sell Success Beauty unit to DX.com Holdings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 7 (Reuters) - AMCO United Holding Ltd

* Company and purchaser entered into agreement

* Purchaser agreed to acquire and company agreed to sell sale shares

* Deal for consideration of hk$58.3 million

* Purchaser is DX.com Holdings Limited; sale shares comprises 2 shares of us$1.00 each in share capital of Success Beauty Ltd, a unit of co

* Group currently expects to record a gain arising from disposal of approximately hk$1 million upon completion of disposal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

