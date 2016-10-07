FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Neptune and Ingenutra signs exclusive worldwide agreement for MaxSimil
October 7, 2016 / 12:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Neptune and Ingenutra signs exclusive worldwide agreement for MaxSimil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc

* Terms also cover potential collaboration between both companies on clinical trials

* Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc says all other terms of agreement remain confidential

* Neptune and Ingenutra sign an exclusive worldwide agreement for Maxsimil

* All other terms of agreement remain confidential.

* Agreement allows neptune to manufacture, distribute and sell Maxsimil in nutraceutical field worldwide

* Says agreement is valid till 2028

