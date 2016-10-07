BRIEF-Neptune and Ingenutra signs exclusive worldwide agreement for MaxSimil

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc
* Terms also cover potential collaboration between both companies on clinical trials
* Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc says all other terms of agreement remain confidential
* Neptune and Ingenutra sign an exclusive worldwide agreement for Maxsimil
* Agreement allows neptune to manufacture, distribute and sell Maxsimil in nutraceutical field worldwide
* Says agreement is valid till 2028