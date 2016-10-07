FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Alcobra says FDA indicated in letter that clinical hold was placed due to electrophysiological neurologic findings
#Market News
October 7, 2016 / 1:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Alcobra says FDA indicated in letter that clinical hold was placed due to electrophysiological neurologic findings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Alcobra Ltd :

* FDA indicated in letter that clinical hold was placed due to electrophysiological neurologic findings

* FDA letter did not reference any clinical safety data observed in measure study or in previous human studies with MDX

* Division recommended that alcobra schedule a meeting to discuss a plan to collect additional human safety data in its development program

* Fda indicated that hold was placed due to electrophysiological neurologic findings in long-term animal studies with metadoxine

* Update from alcobra on recent fda communications

* Received written full clinical hold notice from division of psychiatry products of u.s. Food and drug administration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

