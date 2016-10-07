FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
October 7, 2016 / 1:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-WPT Industrial REIT announces agreements to acquire Minnesota and Ohio industrial properties

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 7 (Reuters) - WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust

* WPT Industrial REIT announces agreements to acquire Minnesota and Ohio industrial properties

* Deal for $60,075,000

* Minnesota property is approximately 86% occupied and Ohio property is 100% occupied

* Purchase price will be satisfied with a combination of cash on hand

* Purchase price will be satisfied with assumption of a property level mortgage loan for Minnesota property

* Expect Minnesota property to be accretive to REIT's AFFO per unit upon stabilization

* Expect Ohio property to be immediately accretive to REIT's AFFO per unit

* Expects to release further property details following closing of transactions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

