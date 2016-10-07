FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 7, 2016 / 1:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Florida Power & Light Co says expects more outages as hurricane Matthew remains a threat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Florida Power & Light Company:

* FPL responding to outages caused by hurricane Matthew

* As of 8 a.m. on Oct. 7, approximately 475,000 customers affected by hurricane Matthew remain without electricity

* Expects more outages as Matthew remains a threat to more than 1 million customers throughout Central and North Florida

* Expect to restore power to all customers in Miami-Dade, Broward counties, to majority of customers in Palm beach county by end of Oct. 7

* Expects to restore power to all customers in Palm beach county by Saturday, Oct. 8. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
