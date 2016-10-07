FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 7, 2016 / 2:21 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-KST Beteiligungs proposes liquidation of the company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 7 (Reuters) - KST Beteiligungs AG :

* Will be completely resolved from a pension obligation existing with the former management board against payment of a compensation amounting to approx. 1.26 million euros ($1.41 million)

* Resolves itself from the pension obligation and proposes liquidation of the company

* After signing of transfer agreement will propose to agm of company liquidation of KST Beteiligungs AG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8941 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

