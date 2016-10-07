FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kite pharma presents 12-month follow-up data from ZUMA-1 Phase 1
#Market News
October 7, 2016 / 3:11 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Kite pharma presents 12-month follow-up data from ZUMA-1 Phase 1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Kite Pharma Inc :

* Kite Pharma Inc says encouraged that complete remission rate of 43 percent in phase 1 portion of study continues through month 12

* Co plans to report additional data on durability of response to KTE-C19 from phase 2 portion of ZUMA-1 in 2017

* Month follow-up data from ZUMA-1 phase 1 at the european society for medical oncology (ESMO) annual congress

* Kte-C19 related adverse events consisted predominantly of cytokine release syndrome (CRS) and neurotoxicity which were generally reversible Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

