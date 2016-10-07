BRIEF-S&P says ratings on Saudi Arabia affirmed at 'A-/A-2'

Oct 7 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings:

* S&P - Ratings on Saudi Arabia affirmed at 'A-/A-2'; Outlook stable

* S&P - Expect Saudi Arabia's external and government balance sheet positions will remain strong over 2016-2019

* S&P - Over the next three years, we expect Saudi Arabia will finance its deficits by drawing down fiscal assets and issuing debt

* S&P on Saudi Arabia - Stable outlook based on expectation that authorities will take steps to prevent any deterioration in government's fiscal position Source text: [bit.ly/2dQa5M1]