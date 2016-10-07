FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-S&P says ratings on Saudi Arabia affirmed at 'A-/A-2'
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 7, 2016 / 3:56 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-S&P says ratings on Saudi Arabia affirmed at 'A-/A-2'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 7 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings:

* S&P - Ratings on Saudi Arabia affirmed at 'A-/A-2'; Outlook stable

* S&P - Expect Saudi Arabia's external and government balance sheet positions will remain strong over 2016-2019

* S&P - Over the next three years, we expect Saudi Arabia will finance its deficits by drawing down fiscal assets and issuing debt

* S&P on Saudi Arabia - Stable outlook based on expectation that authorities will take steps to prevent any deterioration in government's fiscal position Source text: [bit.ly/2dQa5M1]

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.