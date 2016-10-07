FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-DS Healthcare Group says some previously issued financial statements not to be relied upon - SEC filing
October 7, 2016 / 4:02 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-DS Healthcare Group says some previously issued financial statements not to be relied upon - SEC filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 7 (Reuters) - DS Healthcare Group Inc:

* Previous statements for year ended Dec. 31, 2014, statements for 1st three quarters of FY ended Dec. 31, 2014, Dec. 31, 2015 not to be relied upon

* Conclusion relates to correcting accounting treatment in adjustments which CFO, independent accounting firm became aware during audit

* Previously issued financial statements should not be relied upon because of errors identified in such financial statements - SEC filing

* As a result of the determination, company will restate its financial statements

* Restated audited financial statements for FY ended dec 31, 2014 to be in form 10-K for fiscal year ended December 31, 2015

* Restatements to also be reflected in restated unaudited financial statements in amended form 10-Q's for 1st three quarters of FY ended Dec. 31, 2015 Source text (bit.ly/2dy2rbl) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
