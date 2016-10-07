FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-S&P - Chicago, IL GO Bond rating outlook revised to stable from negative on water/sewer tax approval
#Market News
October 7, 2016 / 4:10 PM / a year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 7 (Reuters) - S&P On Chicago

* S&P -Chicago, IL GO Bond rating outlook revised to stable from negative on water/sewer tax approval

* S&P on Chicago -Outlook revision reflects of council's approval of new water/sewer tax, that supports larger contributions into poorly funded municipal employees' pension plan

* S&P on Chicago -Affirmed 'BBB+' rating on Chicago's outstanding go debt, 'BBB' rating on Chicago's series 1997 GO limited tax building acquisition certificates Source text :[ID:bit.ly/2dB3xTf]

