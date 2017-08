Oct 7 (Reuters) - Clipper Realty Inc :

* Files for NYSE IPO of up to $100 million - SEC filing

* Will apply to list common stock on New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "CLPR"

* FBR is underwriter to IPO

* Proposed IPO price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating SEC registration fee Source text bit.ly/2cZSoIe