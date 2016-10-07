FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-House Foods Group Inc's likely logged about 5 bln yen in profit for April-September half - Nikkei
October 7, 2016 / 5:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-House Foods Group Inc's likely logged about 5 bln yen in profit for April-September half - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* House Foods group's operating profit apparently climbed 24 pct for the April-September half - Nikkei

* House Foods Group Inc's likely logged around 5 billion yen ($48.3 million) in profit for the April-September half - Nikkei

* House Foods Group Inc's sales apparently climbed 25 pct to around 140 billion yen for the April-September half - Nikkei

* For the full year, House Foods Group's operating profit is now seen rising 4 pct to 11 bln yen or so - Nikkei Source text - (s.nikkei.com/2dyEGCu)

