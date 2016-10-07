FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Frontier Communications says continues to oppose rate changes mandated for all carriers
October 7, 2016 / 6:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Frontier Communications says continues to oppose rate changes mandated for all carriers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Frontier Communications:

* Frontier communications statement regarding FCC fact sheet on business data services

* Continues to oppose rate changes mandated for all carriers

* Projects that reductions, if implemented on July 1, 2017, would have revenue impact of about $10 million in 2017

* "we intend to mitigate potential effect of all rate reductions with incremental reductions in our expenses"

* Projects that reductions, if implemented on July 1, 2017 would have a revenue impact of approximately $20 million in 2018 and 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
