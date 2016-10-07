LATAM CLOSE-No USD deals priced in LatAm primary this week

* Banco Hipotecario sold amortizer Thursday night * LatAm stocks, currencies mostly down on Fed uncertainty * Brazil sees lowest inflation in a September since 1998 By Mike Gambale NEW YORK, Oct 7 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on Friday. PRICED LAST NIGHT: Argentina's Banco Hipotecario on Thursday priced a US$400m-equivalent three-year amortizing bond at par to yield 250bp over the Badlar rate. The 144a/Reg S notes are denominated in Argent