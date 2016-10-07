WRAPUP 2-Deutsche Bank gets top investor support, CEO in talks with banks
* Deutsche shares down nearly 50 pct this year (Adds magazine report, sources)
Oct 7 Parcom Deutschland I gmBH & Co. KG:
* Parcom Deutschland I GmBH & Co. KG Reports 10.4 Pct Passive Stake In Horizon Global Corp as of October 4, 2016 - Sec Filing Source text (bit.ly/2dkxRPL) Further company coverage:
LONDON, Oct 7 A former Italian industry minister is preparing an alternative rescue plan for bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena amid signs that an existing 5-billion euro ($5.6 billion)recapitalisation arranged by JP Morgan is failing to draw investor support, three sources familiar to the matter said.
* Banco Hipotecario sold amortizer Thursday night * LatAm stocks, currencies mostly down on Fed uncertainty * Brazil sees lowest inflation in a September since 1998 By Mike Gambale NEW YORK, Oct 7 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on Friday. PRICED LAST NIGHT: Argentina's Banco Hipotecario on Thursday priced a US$400m-equivalent three-year amortizing bond at par to yield 250bp over the Badlar rate. The 144a/Reg S notes are denominated in Argent