a year ago
BRIEF-Duke Energy says assessing damage and repairing outages from Hurricane Matthew
October 7, 2016 / 9:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Duke Energy says assessing damage and repairing outages from Hurricane Matthew

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Duke Energy Corp

* As of 3 p.m., 162,800 customers, mostly in Orange, Seminole, Volusia And Lake counties were still without power

* Anticipates more outages to be reported as outer bands of storm continue to bring heavy wind and rain to Duke Energy service territory

* Power restorations are largely complete in Polk, Highlands and Hardee counties

* Damage assessments and restoration efforts underway in heaviest hit parts of service area hit by Hurricane Matthew Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

