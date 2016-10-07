FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Oxford Immunotec says entered credit, security and guaranty agreement
#Market News
October 7, 2016 / 9:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Oxford Immunotec says entered credit, security and guaranty agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Oxford Immunotec Global Plc

* On october 4, co entered into a credit, security and guaranty agreement and a credit, security and guaranty agreement

* Term loan agreement provides for borrowing of senior secured term loan of $30 million with second tranche of $10 million -sec filing

* Term loans mature five years from closing date and accrue interest at a rate of libor plus 7.60%

* Revolving loans mature five years from closing date and accrue interest at a rate of libor plus 4.45%

* Revolving loan agreement provides for senior secured revolving loans in maximum amount of $10 million, which may increase to $20 million Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2dkXeAS) Further company coverage:

