EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies down on Fed uncertainty

(Updates table, updates Bovespa close) (New throughout, updates prices and market activity) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Oct 7 Key Latin American stocks and currencies fell on Friday after a high-ranking Federal Reserve official played down a drop in U.S. jobs growth, raising expectations the Federal Reserve would still raise interest rates later this year. U.S. job growth unexpectedly slowed in September for the third straight month, surprising many traders who ha