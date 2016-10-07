FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mosaic says co's unit was issued an imminent danger order by U.S. Dept of Labor
October 7, 2016 / 9:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Mosaic says co's unit was issued an imminent danger order by U.S. Dept of Labor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Mosaic Co

* Orderr to stop certain activities that mosaic fertilizer was allegedly conducting at its four corners mine in bradley, florida

* Co's mechanic was not using fall protection gear and was in danger of falling approximately 12 feet to ground

* On october 4, unit was issued an imminent danger order by u.s. Department of labor, mine safety and health administration

* Order to stop certain activities that mosaic fertilizer was allegedly conducting at its four corners mine in bradley, florida

* Mechanic was removed from top of pit car; no one was injured as a result of incident Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2dkZAjg) Further company coverage:

