a year ago
BRIEF-Bristow says will continue to suspend operation of H225 model aircraft
October 7, 2016 / 9:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Bristow says will continue to suspend operation of H225 model aircraft

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Bristow Group Inc

* In light of october EASA airworthiness directive and UK CAA statement, working with local regulators, Airbus, HeliOffshore and its clients

* Until co is confident H225 model aircraft can be operated safely, will continue to suspend all operation of H225 model aircraft

* On October 7, European Aviation Safety Agency issued a new airworthiness directive effective October 13, 2016

* Working with local regulators, Airbus, HeliOffshore to evaluate next steps for H225 model aircraft in operations in Norway, UK, Australia

* Will continue not to operate for commercial purposes sole H225 model aircraft in Norway, 13 H225 model aircraft in UK or 6 H225 in Australia Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2dl0pIR) Further company coverage:

