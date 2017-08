Oct 7 (Reuters) - Moody's On City Of Hartford:

* Moody's downgrades hartford, CT's gos to BA2 from BAA1; outlook remains negative

* Outlook reflects expectation that city will remain challenged to restore,maintain fiscal stability given expected ramp up in expenditures

* Downgrade reflects challenges city faces in achieving structurally balanced operations, closing current year budget gap Source text for Eikon: