BRIEF-Amaya Inc says confirms potential merger talks with William Hill

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Amaya Inc
* Amaya has been undertaking a review of its strategic alternatives since february 2016
* Discussions are ongoing and there can be no certainty that an agreement will be reached
* Boards of William Hill PLC, Amaya Inc note recent press speculation and confirm that they are in discussions regarding potential all share merger
* Board of William Hill evaluating options to accelerate William Hill's strategy of increasing diversification
* Potential merger would be consistent with strategic objectives of both William Hill and Amaya
* Potential merger would be classified as a reverse takeover
* Citigroup global markets limited is acting as financial adviser to William Hill
* Barclays Bank Plc is acting exclusively for Amaya