Oct 7 Amaya Inc

* Amaya has been undertaking a review of its strategic alternatives since february 2016

* Discussions are ongoing and there can be no certainty that an agreement will be reached

* Boards of William Hill PLC, Amaya Inc note recent press speculation and confirm that they are in discussions regarding potential all share merger

* Board of William Hill evaluating options to accelerate William Hill's strategy of increasing diversification

* Potential merger would be consistent with strategic objectives of both William Hill and Amaya

* Potential merger would be classified as a reverse takeover

* Citigroup global markets limited is acting as financial adviser to William Hill

* Barclays Bank Plc is acting exclusively for Amaya