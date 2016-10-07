FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Genmab says U.S. FDA grants priority review for daratumumab in relapsed multiple myeloma
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 7, 2016 / 11:16 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Genmab says U.S. FDA grants priority review for daratumumab in relapsed multiple myeloma

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Genmab

* u.s. Fda grants priority review for daratumumab in relapsed multiple myeloma

* Sbla was submitted by genmab's licensing partner, janssen biotech, inc. In august 2016

* Pdufa date set at june 17, 2017

* Fda has assigned pdufa target date of february 17, 2017 to take a decision on daratumumab

* Fda has assigned a prescription drug user fee act (pdufa) target date of february 17, 2017

* Sbla submission also included data from phase i study of daratumumab in combination with pomalidomide and dexamethasone

* Pdufa date for combination of daratumumab with pomalidomide/dexamethasone is june 17, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.