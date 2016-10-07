BRIEF-Trilogy Energy says announces crude oil emulsion release in Kaybob area

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Trilogy Energy Corp

* Trilogy energy corp. Announces crude oil emulsion release in kaybob area

* No injuries due to this incident

* Trilogy energy corp says location of leak was identified and pipeline has been isolated

* There were no injuries due to the leak

* Trilogy energy corp says responding to a crude oil pipeline leak in kaybob area of central alberta

* Discovered a leak in one of crude oil pipelines within its kaybob montney oil development, about 15 kilometres from town of fox creek

* Trilogy is currently working to determine cause of leak, volume of release and size of affected area