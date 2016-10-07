BRIEF-Trilogy Energy says announces crude oil emulsion release in Kaybob area

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Trilogy Energy Corp
* Trilogy energy corp. Announces crude oil emulsion release in kaybob area
* No injuries due to this incident
* Trilogy energy corp says location of leak was identified and pipeline has been isolated
* Trilogy energy corp says responding to a crude oil pipeline leak in kaybob area of central alberta
* Discovered a leak in one of crude oil pipelines within its kaybob montney oil development, about 15 kilometres from town of fox creek
