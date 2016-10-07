FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Insurance Resourcery Consultancy Services Ltd concludes acquisition of 75% equity stake in Great Nigeria Insurance Plc
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 7, 2016 / 3:31 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Insurance Resourcery Consultancy Services Ltd concludes acquisition of 75% equity stake in Great Nigeria Insurance Plc

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Great Nigeria Insurance Plc :

* Says on Sept. 21, 2.87 billion units representing 75% equity shareholding of Great Nigeria Insurance were crossed to Insurance Resourcery Consultancy Services Ltd

* 2.87 billion units of Great Nigeria Insurance were crossed to Insurance Resourcery Consultancy Services Ltd by Wema Asset Management Ltd

* Says this cross deal marks the closure of the acquisition process that started in 2011 Source: bit.ly/2dyiMzr Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.