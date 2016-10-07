FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-UK's CMA proposes to accept undertakings for Acadia's Priory deal
October 7, 2016 / 4:02 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-UK's CMA proposes to accept undertakings for Acadia's Priory deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 7 (Reuters) - UK's CMA (Competition and Markets Authority):

* Acadia proposing to divest 22 hospitals, has proposed either Advent or BC Partners as the upfront buyer in priory group deal

* Acadia had earlier offered to divest the 19 facilities to secure consent for Priory Group deal

* Currently believes that the proposed undertakings will resolve the slcs identified in a clear-cut manner

* Proposes to accept the proposed undertakings in lieu of a reference of the merger for a phase 2 investigation Link to press release: bit.ly/2cXdbkD Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

