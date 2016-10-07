BRIEF-San Jose unit Carlos Casado agrees with Brasilagro to sell property of joint venture

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Grupo Empresarial San Jose SA :

* Says the company Carlos Casado which is held by Grupo Empresarial San Jose in about 52 percent has reached an agreement with Brasilagro Companhia Brasilera de Propiedades Agricolas (Brasilagro) to sell property of joint venture Cresca worth $120 million

* Says the agreement includes a possibility to sell shares of Cresca

* Says Carlos Casado and Brasilagro will divide Cresca if the sale is not formalized within 120 days

