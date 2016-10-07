EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks, currencies mostly down on Fed uncertainty

(New throughout, updates prices and market activity) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Oct 7 Most Latin American stocks and currencies fell on Friday as a high-ranking Federal Reserve official minimized a surprising drop in U.S. jobs growth. U.S. job growth unexpectedly slowed in September for the third straight month, surprising many traders who had bet on a robust reading. Emerging markets gained after the report as investors pared back bets on a U.S. rate hike lat