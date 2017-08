Oct 7 (Reuters) - AllianceBernstein L.P.:

* AllianceBernstein L.P. reports 3.9 percent passive stake in ITT Inc, as of September 30, 2016 - SEC filing

* AllianceBernstein L.P. had earlier reported a 10.4 percent passive stake in ITT Inc, as of December 31, 2015 Source text: bit.ly/2d92UAm