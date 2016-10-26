FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Dabur India Sept-qtr consol profit up about 5 pct
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Britain heads back to Brexit table
Economy
Britain heads back to Brexit table
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 26, 2016 / 8:55 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Dabur India Sept-qtr consol profit up about 5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Dabur India Ltd :

* Sept quarter consol net profit 3.57 billion rupees

* Consol Sept quarter total income from operations 19.82 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for Sept quarter consol net profit was 3.63 billion rupees

* Consol net profit in sept quarter last year was 3.40 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 19.59 billion rupees

* Declared interim dividend of 1.25 rupees per share

* The profit alert was first sourced from TV and was later confirmed as consol profit from a company press release on the NSE Source text: bit.ly/2eu7iet Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.