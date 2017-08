Oct 26 (Reuters) - Mapletree Commercial Trust

* mapletree commercial trust's income available for distribution for 2q fy16/17 grew 25.4% year-on-year to s$53.7 million

* Q2 gross revenue s$88.1 million versus s$71.3 million

* Net property income for 2q fy16/17 grew 24.8% to s$68.4 million

* Q2 distribution per unit grew 1.5% to 2.05 singapore cents