BRIEF-Kingboard Chemical Holdings enters agreement with the Hallgain Group
October 26, 2016 / 9:46 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Kingboard Chemical Holdings enters agreement with the Hallgain Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Kingboard Chemical Holdings Ltd

* Kingboard Chem Kb Laminates-joint Announcement - Continuing Connected Transactions With The Hallgain Group

* Consideration will be settled in cash

* Kbc entered into a purchase framework agreement with hallgain in relation to purchase of certain materials for production of pcbs

* Kbl entered into supply framework agreement with hallgain in relation to supply of copper and laminates by kbl group to hallgain group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

