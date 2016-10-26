FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hindustan Unilever Sept-qtr profit up about 12 pct
October 26, 2016 / 10:20 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Hindustan Unilever Sept-qtr profit up about 12 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Hindustan Unilever Ltd :

* Sept quarter net profit 10.96 billion rupees

* Sept quarter total income from operations 84.80 billion rupees

* Says declared interim dividend of INR 7 per share

* Net profit in sept quarter last year was 9.82 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 83.49 billion rupees

* Says domestic consumer business grew at 2 percent during quarter

* With a good monsoon, expect gradual improvement in market demand and remain positive on mid-long term outlook for the industry

* Pepsodent started recovering post relaunch Source text: bit.ly/2eKUf6X Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
