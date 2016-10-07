BRIEF-Ligand says partner Lundbeck plans to make Carnexiv commercially available in U.S. in early 2017

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Partner Lundbeck receives FDA approval of Carnexiv(tm) (carbamazepine) injection as intravenous short-term replacement therapy for certain seizure types

* Ligand earns $1.25 million milestone payment to be recognized in Q4

* Says approval milestone had been anticipated for Q3 and now will be recognized in Q4

* Lundbeck plans to make Carnexiv commercially available in United States in early 2017

* Is also entitled to receive a royalty of 2.75% on net sales of Carnexiv