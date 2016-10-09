PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 10
Oct 9 Calpine Corp
* Calpine to acquire Noble Americas Energy Solutions, significantly enhancing retail energy platform
* agreement to purchase Noble Americas Energy Solutions for purchase price of $800 million plus $100 million of net working capital at closing
* Says transaction is highly cash flow and credit accretive
* Says expects to fund acquisition with a combination of cash on hand and temporary bridge loan financing of up to $550 million
* Says intends to repay bridge facility during 2017 with proceeds from announced asset sales as well as cash from operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 10 Struggling Noble Group said on Monday it will sell its North America energy unit Noble Americas Energy Solutions to Calpine Corp.