Oct 10 (Reuters) - Ablynx NV :

* Initiates a phase III follow-up study of its first-in-class wholly-owned anti-vWF nanobody, caplacizumab, for treatment of acquired TTP

* Study duration is anticipated to be approximately three years from date last patient rolls over from HERCULES trial