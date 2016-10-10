FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Innofactor buys Lumagate to expand in Nordic countries
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Software
October 10, 2016 / 5:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Innofactor buys Lumagate to expand in Nordic countries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Innofactor Oyj :

* Has reached agreement on acquiring Lumagate group, Nordic IT service providers focused on cloud-based solutions in Microsoft ecosystem

* Purchase price will be determined by Lumagate's EBITDA in 2016, 2017 and 2018

* Purchase price (enterprise value) is at minimum about 4.7 million euros ($5.26 million)(about 45 million Swedish crowns) and at maximum 10.5 million euros (about 100 million crowns)

* Sellers will be paid in cash about 4.7 million euros in Swedish crowns upon closing what is planned to be financed with new bank loan

* Rest of purchase price is intended to be paid primarily in Innofactor shares during 2018 and 2019

* Receives option to acquire Ironstone, co providing hosting services for Azure in Sweden and Denmark that do not compete with Lumagate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.