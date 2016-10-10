BRIEF-Nicox receives complete response letter from FDA for AC-170

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Nicox SA :

* Receives complete response letter from FDA related to GMP on NDA for AC-170

* FDA's stated reason for CRL pertains to good manufacturing practice inspection at a third party facility producing API cetirizine and supplying it to manufacturer of finished product

* Safety and efficacy data submitted by Nicox in AC-170 NDA have not resulted in FDA requesting any further clinical or non-clinical testing for approval