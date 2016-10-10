FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Innofactor renews long-term financial goals
#Software
October 10, 2016 / 5:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Innofactor renews long-term financial goals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Innofactor Plc :

* Says will expand into Norway and will strengthen its position significantly in Sweden and Denmark

* Aim is to achieve annual organic growth of about 20 percent by 2020

* Aim is to achieve about 20 percent EBITDA in relation to net sales by 2020

* Goal is to pay dividend to shareholders in 2020 at latest

* Aim is to distribute, from part of operating margin that exceeds 10 pct, maximum dividend allowed by state of business. Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

