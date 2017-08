Oct 10 (Reuters) - ICA Gruppen

* Says sales in Swedish ICA stores increased by 3.0 pct in September 2016 compared with corresponding month last year. Sales in like-for-like stores increased by 2.6 pct

* ICA Gruppen estimates the calendar effect for September to be +1.9 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)