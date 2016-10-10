FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-SolGold says received $30 mln offer from BHP for 10 pct stake in co
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
October 10, 2016 / 7:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-SolGold says received $30 mln offer from BHP for 10 pct stake in co

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - SolGold Plc :

* Investment proposal from BHP Billiton

* An offer by BHP to acquire a 10 pct interest in SolGold for $30 mln which implies a share issue price for SolGold of approximately $0.22

* Received an investment and earn-in proposal from BHP Billiton (bhp) on Oct.8 2016

* A right for BHP to appoint a director to board of SolGold

* Offer by BHP to earn-in to Cascabel project, by spending $275 mln to acquire 70 pct of ENSA out of SolGold's 85 pct interest in Exploraciones Novomining S.A (ENSA)

* BHP proposal is highly conditional, non-binding and subject to due diligence

* BHP proposal implies an attributable price paid to SolGold and in respect of Cascabel project that is at a significant discount to current trading price of SolGold and $33 mln financing with Maxit and Newcrest

* Unanimously recommend that shareholders approve all of resolutions to be put to shareholders at general meeting to be held on Oct.13 2016 in absence of a superior proposal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.