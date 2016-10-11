BRIEF-Egencia announces strategy for 2017 and beyond
* Egencia announces strategy for 2017 and beyond, including new global organization
Oct 10 Nicox Sa
* Nicox receives complete response letter from the FDA related to GMP on NDA for ac-170
* Nicox sa - crl did not include any concerns related to finished product manufacturing facility
* Nicox sa - since receipt of crl, nicox has been contacting its suppliers to assess timeline for api manufacturer to address fda's concerns
* Nicox sa - once issues have been addressed, nicox will then resubmit ac-170 nda
* Nicox sa - fda's stated reason for crl pertains solely to a good manufacturing practice (gmp) inspection at a third party facility
* Time Inc - has formed marketing and distribution partnership with Ziosk Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 11 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.