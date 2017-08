BRIEF-Ipsen and Exelixis announce positive results from Phase 2 CABOSUN trial of cabozantinib

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Ipsen SA :

* Ipsen and its partner Exelixis announce positive results from Phase 2 CABOSUN Trial of cabozantinib versus sunitinib in previously untreated advanced renal cell carcinoma

* Cabozantinib met primary endpoint of improving progression-free survival as compared to sunitinib, decreasing rate of disease progression or death by 31 percent

* Objective response rate significantly improved: 46 percent for cabozantinib versus 18 percent for sunitinib